Covid-19 impact: Maharashtra govt to set up slum rehabilitation scheme

Mumbai: Covid-19 pandemic has forced the Maharashtra government to consider setting up of a separate slum rehabilitation scheme for urban areas excluding Mumbai.

As part of this, an independent slum redevelopment authority would be set up for Municipal Corporations and Municipalities in the Mumbai metropolitan area except Mumbai, said a statement from the government.

A decision to this effect was taken at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday. The authority met after five years.

Maharashtra has been fighting the pandemic since March and it is population living in the slums that has proved to be a major challenge for the government in terms of controlling the pandemic's spread.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Minister of State for Housing Satej Patil, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Anil Parab attended the meeting.

The state would also set up a stress fund for SRA project developers, the statement added.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said that changes in the law would be made as soon as possible to speed up the stalled slum rehabilitation projects. Also, a proposal to set up a stress fund will be brought in the forthcoming cabinet meeting.

Transport Minister Anil Parab said that the developers should be given concessions while implementing slum rehabilitation projects but they should also be required to work within the stipulated time.

