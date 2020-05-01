Covid-19 Impact: Mahindra & Mahindra domestic vehicle sales nil in April

MUMBAI: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said its vehicle sales, including passenger and commercial, were nil in April due to the coronavirus-triggered nationwide lockdown. However, the company sold 4,716 tractors in the domestic market last month, down a sharp 83% from a year ago.

M&M had recorded sales of 27,495 tractors in the year-ago period. The Anand Mahindra-led company exported 56 units during the month as against 1,057 units in April last year.

The company exported 733 vehicles in the previous month.

“Domestic sales of vehicles during the month were completely impacted by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and the resulting national lockdown," the company said in a note on Friday.

The company is closely working with all its stakeholders including component suppliers, vendors and dealers to get the ecosystem started as soon as the lockdown ends, said Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer (CEO), automotive division, M&M.

The national lockdown was imposed starting 25 March and was to end on 14 April. The government extended the lockdown till 3 May as the number of covid-19 cases in India were on the rise.

“We are hopeful that our dealerships will open soon and have stocks to cover the first few weeks of sale. In the export market we have sold 733 vehicles during April," said Nakra, adding that the company will ensure employee safety while resuming operations.

Meanwhile, Hemant Sikka, who recently took charge as president, farm equipment sector, M&M, said the extension of the national lockdown has impacted the business. However, some dealers resumed partial operations after 20 April, on the lines of the government's plans to life the lockdown in a phased manner.

“Going forward, several positive factors including a good rabi output, opening of procurement centres by the government, indication of good crop prices, reservoir levels etc., augur well for tractor demand," said Sikka.

“However, the rate of improvement will depend on how quickly the on-ground sales operations, including the start of NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) are normalised, following the relaxation of the lockdown," he added.

