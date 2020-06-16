Covid-19 impact: Mobile payments to be resilient, overtake card transaction

India’s push towards cashless payments accelerated in 2019, as card and mobile payments as a percentage of GDP rose to 20% in the October-December quarter, from 135 in the same quarter a year ago, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 2020 India Mobile Payments Market Report. India ranks favorably among countries that built instant payment schemes, processing at least five times more transactions than the second-largest market based on analysis of real-time payment volumes.