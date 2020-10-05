After being out of job for more than six months due to novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns that hit the country's economy hard, Mumbai's Dabbawalas (lunch-box carriers) services are now struggling and facing financial problems as they resume work from today.

"We've been out of work for the last 6 months and had to take loans to run our households. We've started local services since last month but can only make a merger income of about ₹4,000," says one dabbawala to news agency ANI.

The Maharashtra government last month extended the lockdown imposed to contain the virus spread in the state till 31 October.

However, hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars will be allowed to operate with effect from October 5 with a capacity not exceeding 50% or as may be prescribed by the local authorities.

Under the fresh guidelines, the government also allowed the 130-year-old service provided by the Dabbawalas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region to travel in the local trains after procuring of the QR codes from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

Before Unlock 5 orders by the state government, dabbawalas who could reach south Mumbai area on their cycles were able to deliver food to offices only.

Earlier, experiencing a tough time due to financial stress, the lunch-box carriers urged the Maharashtra government to permit them to travel in local trains.

Access to local trains will enable dabbawalas to resume their business with full capacity, said Subhash Talekar, president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

"We have been demanding financial assistance of ₹5,000 per dabbawala from the state government, similar to what the construction workers had received," Talekar said, adding that the proposal was discussed in the state cabinet and was still on paper.

In the last six months, social organisations and volunteers have supported the association financially, because of which dabbawalas, who have been out of work, were given money and essentials during the lockdown period, Talekar added.

There are about 4,500 to 5,000 dabbawalas who deliver two lakh tiffins every day from suburban areas to the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 13,702 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's infection tally to 14,43,409, the health department said.

The death toll in the state rose to 38,084 with 326 more deaths, it said.

A total of 15,048 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 11,49,603, the health department said in a statement.

So far, 71,11,204 people have been tested across the state. The number of active cases stands at 2,55,281, it said.

Mumbai reported 2,109 new cases and 48 deaths. With this, the city's case count has risen to 2,13,652 and the death toll has climbed to 9,108.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 4,332 new cases and 93 deaths. The region's caseload now stands at 4,98,980 and the fatality count at 16,297.

With inputs from agencies

