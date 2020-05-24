Covid-19 impact: Niti Aayog may pitch for short-duration R&D projects

"This is the kind of strategy we have to evolve for research and development, we can't take long duration projects which are going to extend over a period of 4-5 years and give results. No," the former Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister said. The need of the hour was to solve the immediate problems and R&D should concentrate on short-duration, quick results projects, and deliver to industries for productionisation, he added. Saraswat said R & D should be all 'pervasive'.