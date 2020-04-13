Covid 19 impact: Passenger vehicle sales nosedive 51% in March

NEW DELHI: Wholesale dispatches of passenger vehicles crashed 51% year on year to 1,43,014 units in March as manufacturers, across segments, halted production in the last week of the month due to outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, according to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday.

Most manufacturers had planned to reduce vehicle production due to the transition to BS VI norms from April 1 and shortage of spare parts from China, but their plans went haywire since retail sales nosedived during the month due to the crisis.

Sales of passenger cars declined by 52.12% y-o-y to 85,229 units, while the sport utility vehicle segment registered 44.67% y-o-y fall in dispatches to 51,569 units.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd – country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer reported a 47% drop in wholesales. Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the second largest, also reduced dispatches by 41%.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd’s wholesales nosedived 88%, while Tata Motors saw its vehicle deliveries to dealers tumble 68% during the month.

The automobile industry was already battling headwinds like credit crunch in financial institutions and decline in consumption demand over the last year and half, which led to significant decline in sales across categories. The outbreak of the pandemic, which coincided with the transition to BS 6 norms, will further prolong the recovery process for the sector.

Factory dispatches of heavy and medium commercial vehicles declined by a whopping 87% to 5645 units during the month while the same for light commercial vehicles also dropped sharply by 88.7% year on year to 7,382 units. Overall the wholesales of commercial vehicles declined by 88% to 13,027 units.

In the two wheeler segment, dispatches of scooters declined by 32% to 263,181 units and the same for motorcycles also declined by 41% to 570,860 units. Overall, the wholesales of two-wheelers during March dropped by 39.8% to 866,849 units.

Production of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles were impacted since January due to inadequate supply of spare parts from China due to the lockdown imposed by the local authorities due to the pandemic.

According to Rajan Wadhera, president SIAM, the auto industry was already reeling under severe decline and the pressure of disrupted supply chain, and this was followed by a majority of the auto companies announcing a shutdown of their manufacturing units in the last week of March.

“There would be challenges on the supply and demand side and also on the issue of availability of finance which would all need to be addressed to bring back growth in the sector. The month of March was one of the most challenging for the sector as the 21-day lockdown resulted in bringing the production and sales of vehicles to a standstill in the last week," added Wadhera.

During the financial year 2020, wholesales of passenger vehicles declined sharply by 17.82% year-on-year to 2.77 million and will be registered as one of the worst in last three decades. The fast growing sport utility vehicle segment though ended the year flat with an increase of just 0.48% in wholesales to 946010 units.

Factory dispatches for two-wheelers declined by 17.7% to 17.41 million while, volumes for commercial vehicles also declined by 28.75% to 717688 units.

Overall, vehicles sales for the fiscal year dropped 17.9% to 21.54 million units.

“The market environment is quite negative currently, as there is uncertainty regarding the lifting up of lockdown period. In such a scenario, OEMs posted very sharp sales decline in March, which we have never seen before. Broad trend has been very negative across segments. Such a weakness will be most probably carried forward in April too," said Ashwin Patil, senior research analyst at LKP Securities in a note on the sector.