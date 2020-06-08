NEW DELHI: Medicine sales declined 9% year-on-year in May to ₹10,342 crore as the disruption caused by the covid-19 lockdown continued, with sales of acute drugs under pressure even as panic buying in chronic medicines eased, according to data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

“The COVID crisis has impacted the IPM (Indian pharmaceutical market) and it continues to show negative growth in May. While there is evidence of revival in some therapies but (overall) IPM continued negative growth of 8.9% in May also," the market research firm said.

Cardiac care medicines reported sales growth of 3.9% against 5.9% in April, while that of anti-diabetic drugs grew 1.1% compared with 6.4 % increase in the preceding month.

Among the therapeutic areas, anti-infectives were the worst hit. Sales of anti-infective medicines, the largest therapeutic segment, were down by a fifth to ₹1,104 crore.

Experts have said that the decline in anti-infective sales is due to the lack in visits to doctors and as chances of infections have declined with most people staying at home amid the covid-19 lockdown.

Respiratory drugs sales declined 6% in May to ₹653 crore after growing 0.3% in April. Kedar Upadhye, chief financial officer of Cipla, one of India’s largest respiratory drugs maker, had told Mint in an interview last month that a fall in respiratory drugs was expected as December to March is the peak period for the segment and as lockdown has reduced chances of respiratory allergies, thereby hitting sales.

Among corporates, Cipla was also among the worst hit, with its sales declining 13% to ₹459 crore in May, while GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories reported 10-17% fall in sales during the month.

India’s largest drug manufacturer Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, largest multinational Abbott group, as well as companies like Lupin, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Intas Pharmaceuticals had sales decline in May, as per the data.

Not surprisingly, Ipca Laboratories—the largest manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine in the India--reported sales growth of 7% to ₹161 crore. The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has been touted as a potential cure for covid-19 and is currently undergoing trials across the world.

The anti-malarial segment also showed a 14% jump in sales, the largest among all therapy areas, to ₹586 crore during the month.

