Covid-19 impact: S&P slashes India growth forecast to 1.8% for FY21

NEW DELHI: Rating agency S&P on Friday slashed its FY21 growth estimate for India to 1.8% from 3.5% projected last month, assuming that the covid-19 pandemic will peak here later than most other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We assume that the first-wave of community transmission peaked in March in China and will peak in April for most other economies in the region. In some emerging markets, including India and Indonesia, a peak in reported cases is assumed to come somewhat later, perhaps early in the third quarter," the rating agency said in a report.

Total number of covid-19 cases in India has gone up to 13,387 while the death toll has risen to 437, according to the health ministry. In the past 24 hours, 1,007 fresh Covid-19 infections and 23 deaths were reported. Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 3,205 cases and 194 deaths.

The International Monetary Fund has projected the Indian economy to grow at 1.9% in 2020-21, while Barclays has estimated 0% growth for India in 2020.

For the Asia Pacific region, S&P pared down its calendar year 2020 growth projection to 0.3% with downside risks from 4.8% earlier.

“We expect economies to enter a transition period where social distancing measures will be along a continuum between full lockdowns and business-as-usual until mid-2021. This will involve some social distancing constraints and be country-specific. Complicating matters even more, each country's position in this continuum seems likely to shift randomly as second and third waves of infections rise and fall," S&P said.

Globally, 21.57 lakh people have been affected while fatalities have gone up to 1.44 lakh, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The US remains the worst affected country with 6.7 lakh cases and over 33,000 deaths. Spain (184,948 cases and 19,315 fatalities) Italy (168,941 cases and 22,170 fatalities), France (147,091 cases and 17,941 fatalities) and UK (104,146 cases and 13,759 fatalities) are among the other badly hit countries.