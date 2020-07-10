Covid-19 impact: SC allows summons, notices to be served through digital medium

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, while stating the problems faced by Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT), submitted in his arguments that the term "lifting of lockdown" used by the court was vague and is creating problem. He said, "There is a problem with the usage of expression like "lifting of lockdown". There are areas which are containment zones and hence DRT filing is impacted. At times, there is no lockdown and you can file, but the area where you need to go might be a containment zone for DRT filing. This can be taken up after 45 days."