Home >News >India >Covid-19 impact: Schools in Haryana to stay shut till 30 November
Haryana schools will stay shut till 30 November, the state govt has decided.

Covid-19 impact: Schools in Haryana to stay shut till 30 November

1 min read . 03:28 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Haryana followed Mumbai's decision, which also closed down schools today
  • The state has over 2 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases

All government and private schools in Haryana will remain closed till 30 November in view of the novel coronavirus situation, the state government said on Friday.

All government and private schools in Haryana will remain closed till 30 November in view of the novel coronavirus situation, the state government said on Friday.

Haryana followed Mumbai's decision, which also closed down schools today under the jurisdiction of the city's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), till 31 December amid rising cases of coronavirus.

Haryana followed Mumbai's decision, which also closed down schools today under the jurisdiction of the city's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), till 31 December amid rising cases of coronavirus.

Earlier today, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. Vij became the first volunteer in the state for the third phase trial of the vaccine.

The Phase 3 trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin began in the state today and the 67-year old senior BJP leader was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Thursday reported 2,212 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 2,09,251, while 20 more fatalities took the death toll to 2,113.

Of the fresh deaths, four were from Hisar, three each from hardest-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad, two each from Rewari, Sirsa and Bhiwani, while one death each was reported from Jind, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Ambala, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported the biggest spike in cases included Gurgaon (645), Faridabad (489), Hisar (162), Sonipat (130) and Rewari (106).

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 19,579 while the recovery rate was 89.63 per cent.

