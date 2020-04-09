NEW DELHI: The covid-19 outbreak will drag the growth of the semiconductor industry by 0.9% in 2020, Gartner has said, revising its earlier growth forecast of 12.5%.

The research firm reduced its 2020 revenue forecast for the industry by $55 billion to $415.4 billion.

Gartner expects the “non memory" market to decline 6.1%, while the memory market will grow 13.9%, offsetting the overall decline due to lockdowns. The memory market revenue will account for 30% of the worldwide semiconductor market in 2020, the firm said in a report.

“The spread of covid-19 across the world and the resulting strong actions by governments will have a far more severe impact on demand than initially predicted," said Richard Gordon, research practice vice president at Gartner.

The semiconductor market’s downturn is of course because of the outbreak’s impact on the entire industry. Lockdowns enforced by the spread of covid-19 worldwide have not only affected manufacturing of devices, but also dragged consumer demand.

In India, the government has stopped all electronics manufacturing, shut down retail stores and stopped sale of electronics online as well. Consumer demand has fallen since people are confined to their homes and are spending money on groceries and other supplies.

While industry bodies like the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and the Manufacturers Association of India (MAIT) have written to the government to allow the sale of mobile phones, laptops and some other products online during the lockdowns, no decision has been taken yet.

The industry is looking at roadblocks even after the lockdowns end. At the moment, daily wage labourers and factory workers have returned to their villages to escape joblessness and lack of incomes. Experts say it could take up to four weeks after the end of lockdowns for the electronics industry to resume business in full swing.

