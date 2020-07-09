Mumbai: As liquidity becomes limited in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, small and mid-sized non-bank financiers are going extremely slow on new loans, to a point where it is almost down to a trickle.

The pandemic has also forced these companies to relook at their loan portfolios, trying to dump wholesale loans in favour of retail ones. This shift was seen even in banks after the last bout of bad loans and this time round it is the reluctance of banks to fund wholesale non-bank financiers that is leading to this shift.

For instance, the likes of IIFL Finance and Edelweiss Financial Services want to completely exit the wholesale loan business in the next couple of years by down-selling these assets.

Nirmal Jain, chairman and chief executive, IIFL Finance told Mint in an interview that the non-banking financial company (NBFC) industry is reorganising itself. “Things are not very easy," said Jain.

According to Jain, while the situation has slightly improved since June, banks are more comfortable lending to retail NBFCs but cagey with regard to smaller ones and those engaged in wholesale lending.

“We are going very cautiously on new loans. We have made changes like asking for a higher Cibil score (from 675 earlier to 750 now) and have also reduced the threshold for customer leverage ratio," said Jain. The company has 12% of its total assets in wholesale loans and the rest in retail. The size of its large-ticket real estate book is ₹3,500 crore.

IIFL Finance has stopped making any new wholesale loans and hopes the book will taper-off over the next two to three years. “We are looking at selling these loans but not at an unreasonable price," said Jain.

Experts also warned of heightened liquidity problems for NBFCs in the wholesale space.

“Liquidity stress could be high for wholesale lenders with large exposure to property developers, companies without a strong parent, or companies with perceived weak governance," S&P Global Ratings said in a note on 26 June.

According to Nachiket Naik, head of corporate lending at Arka Fincap, the real estate and structured credit lending business needs patient capital as repayment of a large part of these loans is predicated on event-based takeouts or refinancing, which is difficult to time, especially in a downturn.

“Funding such a portfolio through leverage from banks and capital market debt may not be most appropriate, as in a downturn of the business cycle, this may result in asset liability management (ALM) mismatches," said Naik.

Another non-bank financier, Edelweiss Financial Services has resorted to selling down its wholesale loans and is looking to reduce it to zero in two years. The company’s wholesale loan book has shrunk 28.5% sequentially and 41% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to ₹8,393 crore in the March quarter.

“We want to bring it (wholesale loans) down to zero by 2022. We will do it as an asset management business," Rashesh Shah, chairman and chief executive, Edelweiss Financial Services told analysts on 6 July.

Shah said the project and construction finance business has a lot of uncertainty around cash flows. “If you do it in the fund format, then you take ALM risk and NPA (non-performing asset) issue out of the way," said Shah.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated