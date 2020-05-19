Covid-19 impact: Top stars may see pay cuts as film industry fights cash crisis

Trade experts point out that all top male actors today, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others might work on profit-sharing arrangements but they still charge a flat fee upfront and then take a share of the profits. For a money-spinner like Sultan, lead star Salman Khan would have normally charged about Rs. 70 crore as upfront remuneration and ultimately taken home around Rs. 110-150 crore from the blockbuster, which made around Rs. 600 crore in worldwide box-office collections. Only Aamir Khan takes a basic amount per month during the film’s production but makes the rest of the money from the backend. Reportedly, the actor made some Rs. 300 crore from Dangal that earned slightly less than Rs. 400 crore in India alone and close to Rs. 2,000 crore worldwide.