NEW DELHI: The United Nations General Assembly session this year will not see the usual hustle and bustle of top world leaders and diplomats as has been the practice for the past 75 years, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic.

The landmark 75th session of the UN General Assembly is expected to begin on 15 September and the first day of the high-level general debate is likely to be held on 22 September, according to SDG Knowledge Hub website, an online resource center for news on the UN.

This year, world leaders will submit pre-recorded statements that will be aired, a PTI report from New York said.

The decision to depart from the usual practice of having world leaders attend the UN General Assembly session in person was announced last month by UNGA president Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

"World leaders cannot come to New York because they cannot come as single individuals. A president doesn't travel alone. We don't expect therefore to have presidents here," Muhammad-Bande told a news conference on 9 June.

He said due to the covid-19 pandemic, in-person meetings at the UN headquarters were highly unlikely in the coming months.

Most of the UN’s meetings currently are being held online.

