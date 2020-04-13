ERNAKULAM: Hundreds of elephants that are a popular sight in Kerala's iconic temple festivals and otherwise have been sitting idle in their shelters, making most of the forced vacation. Roads are no longer chock-a-block with traffic and thousands of houseboats, mascots of the state's tourism, are being converted to isolation beds.

Thrissur Pooram, founded in 1798 and one of Asia's largest festivals, scheduled to be held in May, stands cancelled for the first time in living memory except during the 1962 Indo-China war.

The release of the most expensive Malayalam movie ever made, where superstar Mohanlal brings to life the iconic tale of Kunjali Marakkar, has been deferred.

All because Kerala has been battling the novel coronavirus, an outbreak of which has crippled the state's economy.

Even as the southern state, one of the worst hit by the virus outbreak, was quick to take action, resulting in recovery of more than half of the total 376 covid-19 patients, given the lockdown in place and several thousands quarantined, Kerala is bracing for a black Vishu.

One of the most significant days in Kerala's cultural and commerce calendar, Vishu is a harvest festival and heralds the beginning of the new year. Vishu falls on Tuesday, 14 April.

The pandemic and the resultant lockdown has meant a significant hit to the consumption cycle, resulting in huge losses for growers, makers and sellers.

Industry estimates put the loss of business at nearly ₹30,000 crore, indicating a sharp fall in state revenue at a time when it had begun a limping recovery to normalcy after back-to-back catastrophic floods in the last two years.

Around the world, Malayalis celebrate Vishu b, preparing special farm offerings, serving Sadya (feast) and bursting crackers. It is also the time when Malayalis loosen their purses and spend heavily on everything from dresses to gold to luxury items. While the government has promised to help small businesses and allowed the staggered opening of some of them like agriculture and components makers, the lockdown has made it practically impossible to open most shops.

The consumption slowdown in Kerala is important for India as it is one of the largest consumer economies in the country, and sales of gold, alcohol, textiles, luxury cars, among other items, in the state are among the largest in the country. These sales typically double, even triple during the Vishu season. For the state economy also, Vishu is a marquee event as it coincides with spring break in countries like the US, leading to a surge in tourists.

“Vishu usually churns out ₹30,000 crore worth of business, all of that is lost except perhaps some 5% under sale of provisions and vegetables, the only things that are sold in the market," said N. M. Sharafudeen, vice-chairman, Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “Sellers of textiles, electronic appliances and luxury items had actually procured huge stock in advance of the Vishu sales and advertised major offers too. So there is a huge stock and a huge demand, but no way to do business because of the restrictions," he said.

Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac said the government may lose ₹50,000 crore in revenues in April, while the expenses, in the wake of covid-19, have shot up. For instance, the state spent ₹600 crore on health in the first week of April, Isaac said, compared with the budgeted annual spend of ₹400 crore. The state, but, is in no hurry to reopen the economy, he said, citing “loss of lives is far more important than the loss of money".

Notwithstanding the lockdown, on Monday, hordes of people flocked to agricultural markets for purchases ahead of Vishu, forcing Kerala’s health minister KK Shailaja to renew her appeal for people to stay at home. “We cannot be complacent. The rate of infection has come down but it can go up again if there are fresh cases," she said.

“We don't know how long it will take to get back to normal. A recoup of lost sales will be difficult and many will be out of their business by then," said Sharafudeen. “The only certain thing is that everybody is pauper, including the government."