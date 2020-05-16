Covid-19 impact: Weddings in Karnataka limited to 50 guests, alcohol prohibited

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Department of Health and Family Welfare Services has issued an advisory for marriages, stating that not more than 50 guests shall be allowed and the consumption of liquor on the occasion will be prohibited.

In the 17-point advisory, the Department has stated that necessary prior permission for the event and travel passes shall be obtained from the competent local authorities.

Besides liquor, consumption of paan, gutkha, tobacco, etc., is also not allowed, and spitting at public places is prohibited.

"The marriage event shall allow a maximum number of not more than 50 guests. The event shall be conducted at a suitable public place with good natural ventilation (no air condition). Persons from containment zones shall not be allowed to attend the event. Persons more than 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below 10 years are not permitted to attend the event," the advisory reads.

According to the advisory, sanitisers should be provided at the entry and other appropriate places at the venue. Also, thermal screening of all persons shall be conducted at the entry of the venue. The scanner should be held 3-15 cms away from a person's forehead.

As per the advisory, anyone found having fever, cold, cough, difficulty in breathing shall not be permitted to attend the event and immediately referred to seek medical advice.

"All persons shall wear face mask compulsorily. All persons shall maintain a physical distance of more than one metre. Hand wash with soap and water shall be provided in washrooms," adds the advisory.

Apart from this, the venue shall be "clean and hygienic," and a "nodal person shall be identified for overseeing the arrangements and coordination at the venue." Also, a list of attendees with contact details has to be maintained and all guests should have downloaded Aarogya Setu app.

The advisory comes amid nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Karnataka's Health Department on Friday informed that 69 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 1,056. Out of the total cases, 539 patients are active while 480 patients have been discharged and there have been 36 virus-related deaths so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

