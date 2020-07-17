In a first, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday confirmed community spread occurring in two coastal villages in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram. The villages, Pulluvila and Poonthura, have been acting like clusters of super spread for the last few days.

Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases in Kerala surged to another daily record on the day, and the government moved to set up more first line treatment centers, tougher restrictions, among other measures. Currently, all districts in Kerala are covid-19 infected. The capital is the most infected, followed by the commercial hub, Ernakulam.

Kerala's total confirmed cases reached 11,066 on Friday, and 6,029 of them are active cases. There are 791 new covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily hike so far, 532 of them through local transmission. The source of infection in 42 cases are still unknown. The figures were announced by Vijayan in an evening briefing.

There are 246 cases in Thiruvananthapuram alone. In a marked shift from earlier weeks, 237 of them are from local contacts and only two are imported cases. The capital has been in a lockdown since 6 July.

In the two coastal villages confirmed with community spread — Pulluvila and Poonthura — the situation is alarming, said Vijayan.

In 97 samples tested in Pulluvila, 51 tested positive. In 50 samples tested in Poonthura, 26 tested positive. "The situation is serious in Thiruvananthapuram, the disease is spreading really fast," said the CM.

In the backdrop of widespread local transmission, Thiruvananthapuram's coastal regions will be divided into three zones and cordoned off, he said. Special police and civil service teams have been formed to monitor the situation, Vijayan said. More first line treatment centers will be set up in the region, he added.

Kerala also recorded on fresh death on Friday. Its deaths per million is still less than one percent in the state, much lesser than the more than two percent national average.

The state has tested 16,642 samples in the last 24 hours, said the CM. Kerala has 1,78,481 people under observation, of them 6,124 are in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine. On Friday, 1,152 people were hospitalised. The number of people hospitalised and observation are a marker of positive cases that could be expected in the coming days.

