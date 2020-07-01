Covid-19: In conversation with Rahul Gandhi, nurses discuss their challenges

Krishnan and his wife are infected with covid-19 and are currently in quarantine. Krishnan said India has 1.2 million registered allopathic doctors, around 3.7 million registered nurses in India. “When we are coming to the ratio, it is 1:1500 for doctors and 1.7:1000 nurses in India. The WHO recommended ratio is 1:1000 doctors and 3:1000 nurses when coming to the recommendations of the WHO. Running short in the scenario of human resources, but still we are fighting hard," he said.