Authorities in Delhi will undertake serological survey from today to determine the spread of the coronavirus disease. The exercise will be carried out jointly by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Delhi government, to get down to a comprehensive analysis of coronavirus in Delhi.

"As per the directives of HM @AmitShah, discussion was done on the serological survey in Delhi, which will be carried out jointly by NCDC and Delhi Government.

"Survey will begin from June 27, training of all the concerned survey teams was completed yesterday," a home ministry spokesperson had tweeted on Friday.

Here is all you need to know about the serological survey:

1) Delhi will conduct serological test of 20,000 samples from June 27 till 10 July

2) This will help in comprehensive assessment of the spread of infection in Delhi and will help draw up a comprehensive strategy.

3) The sero-surveillance study will be conducted in all 11 districts of Delhi on a random basis including individuals below 18 years of age.

4) Serology (antibody) tests are largely used for surveillance among the community.

5) They can be used on people who have already been tested positive for the virus or even those who are asymptomatic, and can reveal insights on immunity against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally raced past five lakh today with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685, according to Union health ministry data. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,52,765 followed by Delhi at 77,240.

