Covid-19 in Delhi: Ayurveda institute starts free testing, treatment facilities

NEW DELHI : The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi has started providing free testing and treatment to patients in its COVID-19 Health Centre (CHC). Union AYUSH Minister Shri Shripad Yesso Naik said the CHC will provide free of cost testing and treatment facilities to all patients.

During a visit to the centre, he also inaugurated the Intensive Care Unit of CHC which has been equipped with ventilator facility and all other standard provisions of ICU. The minister said Ayurveda has a huge potential in preventive and curative health care in the pandemic.

"Majority of the patients admitted in CHC were administered stand-alone Ayurveda treatment protocol, including diet and Yoga.

"Patients were discharged at good health showing hundred percent recoveries without complications during the treatment period with SPO2 more than 90 per cent. No aggravation of symptoms was observed. It is also observed that there has been zero per cent mortality till now in admitted patients," a statement by the AYUSH ministry said.

AIIA has also been designated as COVID-19 testing centre (RT-PCR and Rapid antigen testing) by the Delhi government. A COVID Call Centre has been established at AIIA for handling queries related to COVID 19 being raised by the general public telephonically.

The minister further said all the patients at CHC developed a positive approach towards life and were very satisfied with the transformation within them.

This will help them not only in overcoming the disease but also in other phases of their lives, he said. The minister congratulated the whole team of AIIA for its exemplary role in treating COVID-19 patients through holistic Ayurveda care, the statement said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via