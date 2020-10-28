COVID-19 in Delhi: Biggest spike in tally; over 5,500 cases in a day

The COVID-19 cases in the national capital hit a new record on Wednesday. As many as 5,673 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the state. This was the highest jump in daily COVID-19 count since the outbreak.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to over 3.7 lakh. There were 29,378 active COVID-19 patients in the state. Over 60,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus claimed 40 lives in the state the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,396. The fresh figure included one death which had occurred in August, the official bulletin said.

The COVID-19 cases in the capital witnessed a sharp rise in the last few days. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 4,853 cases. The number of fresh cases reported on Monday stood at 2,832, and 4,136 on Sunday.

The number of containment zones in the state increased to 3,047 in the wake of fresh spike in coronavirus cases. While southwest Delhi has the highest number containment zones at 558, northeast Delhi has the lowest number of zones at 82, according to official data.

Delhi's seven districts have more than 200 containment zones - southwest (558), south (505), west (333), New Delhi (275), central (267), southeast (247) and northwest (246), according to official data.

Doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals who have been agitating for the last several days over their pending salaries called off their stir on Wednesday, officials said. "The strike by agitating doctors was called off as North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash offered juice to the medics on hunger strike. Salaries of all doctors have been released, till September," the NDMC said in a statement.

The members of the Resident Doctors' Association of the 900-bed hospital have been protesting for the past several days and had gone on an indefinite strike, seeking release of salaries due for the past three months.

