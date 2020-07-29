Covid-19 in Delhi: Kejriwal orders delinking of hotels attached with hospitals

NEW DELHI : Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today ordered delinking of hotels attached with hospitals, in view of improving COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

"Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of COVID beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

"Existing guidelines say that if any patient’s antigen test is negative but has symptoms, RT-PCR test must be done on him. I directed the officers today to ensure strict compliance of these guidelines," he said.

The Delhi government had in early June empowered the district magistrates in 11 districts to use hotels as an extension of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients as the cases surged.

A total of 40 hotels were designated as extensions of various hospitals across the city.

Patients with moderate symptoms staying at such hotels received basic healthcare and were to be shifted to the attached hospitals in case their condition worsened.

Three hotels in south west Delhi were earlier this month delinked from their respective hospitals due to low occupancy. But the decision was reversed by the district authorities within a day.

On Monday, no death was recorded in Delhi's biggest Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) COVID Hospital.

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed 1,056 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,32,275, said Delhi government in a bulletin.

