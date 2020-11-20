COVID-19 in Delhi: Markets will not be shut; Kejriwal asks all to cooperate

Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal , met with the members of market associations earlier on Friday to discuss and ensure COVID appropriate behaviour at the markets.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted earlier today announcing his meeting with the association and said that the market associations can play a very important role.

In a separate tweet, Kejriwal said that the market associations have assured him that anyone not wearing a mask at the markets will be provided with one by the members of the association.

Met representatives of mkt associations. I removed their anxieties - govt does not wish to shut any market. They assured anyone not wearing a mask in the mkt will be provided free by mkt assn. All shops will also be asked to keep spare masks and hand sanitisers — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 20, 2020

Earlier in the week, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will send a proposal to the Centre asking to shut down the markets violating COVID rules.

In an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Kejriwal announced a number of measures on Thursday. He announced an increase in the fine to be imposed for people not wearing masks. Earlier it was ₹500 while now, it has been increased to ₹2000.

After declaring a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja, Kejriwal had urged the public to not step out of their houses on the day and celebrate the puja at home in order to contain the spread. The Delhi Disaster Management Committee has also said that the puja will not be celebrated at a public place.

The Delhi CM has also ordered the private hospitals in the national capital to reserve a certain number of beds for COVID patients. He ordered 42 private hospitals to reserve 80% of the beds while 90 other hospitals to reserve 60% of their beds for COVID treatment.

The total number of COVID cases in Delhi has reached 5,10,630 after reporting 7,546 fresh cases on Thursday while the total number of recoveries is now 4,59,368.

