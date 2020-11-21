COVID-19 in Delhi: Over 1,300 challans issued for not wearing face mask today

The Delhi Police on Saturday issued 1,306 challans for not wearing face mask or face cover in public places. In the light of rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government earlier imposed a hefty penalty of ₹2,000 for not wearing masks in the public places. Earlier, the fine was ₹500 for not adhering to COVID-19 norms in the state.

"With an aim to create 'effective deterrence' and penalise the violators in an 'exemplary' way, it was considered necessary to hike the fine amount for not wearing face masks from ₹500 to ₹2,000," a statement issued by the lieutenant governor's office said.

"The decision was taken as an extraordinary measure in the face of a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the last fortnight, despite best efforts being put in by various field agencies on all fronts," it added.

The Delhi Police issued 51 challans for violation of social distancing norms and one challan for spitting on Saturday.

The state government ramped the number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the capital amid a surge in coronavirus cases. "As many as 411 ICU beds have been added in government hospitals in Delhi over the last five days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued directions in this regard," the official said.

The ICU beds have been added in both Delhi government and Centre-run hospitals following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's order, an official said.

Kejriwal government earlier directed private hospitals to increase the percentage of non-ICU COVID-19 beds from 50% to 60%. The positivity rate was 10.59%, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Friday.









