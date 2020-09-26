Covid-19 in India: Total number of tests cross 7 crore-mark

New Delhi: The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted in India crossed 7 crore-mark on Saturday, government said.

A total of 85,362 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 75% of the new confirmed cases are found concentrated in 10 States/UTs, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to top this list. It has alone contributed more than 17,000 followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than 8,000 and 7,000 cases respectively.

17 States/UTs have cases per million lower than the national average (4,278).

View Full Image (Photo: PIB)

23 States/UTs are reporting deaths per million lower than the national average (68).

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 surged to 48,49,584 on Saturday with 93,420 patients recuperating from the disease in a day which is more than the number of fresh cases recorded during the same period, the union health ministry said.

With the recovery rate rising to 82.14 per cent, the ministry said India has maintained its top global ranking in total recoveries with such high successive single-day numbers.

"As India records more recoveries than new cases, the gap between recovered and active cases is continuously widening. The recoveries are more than five times the active cases of coronavirus infection," it said.

The recovered cases exceed the active cases (9,60,969) by nearly 39 lakh.

"This has also ensured that active cases account for merely 16.28 per cent of the total caseload. This has sustained on its steady declining path," the ministry said.

India has substantially ramped up its testing infrastructure across the country. As on date, there are 1,823 labs, including 1,086 government and 737 private labs.

India’s testing capacities have surged to over 14 lakh per day.

13,41,535 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. The total number of tests has crossed 7 crore today to 7,02,69,975.

"A high level of testing leads to early identification of the positive cases. As evidence has revealed, eventually Positivity Rate will fall when combined with higher testing," the ministry said in an official statement.v

The national cumulative positivity rate is 8.40% and the Tests Per Million is presently positioned at 50,920.

View Full Image (Photo: PIB)





India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past 59 lakh on Saturday with 85,362 fresh cases being recorded in a day, while the death toll mounted to 93,379 after 1,089 people succumbed to the disease in 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated