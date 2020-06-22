Covid-19 in Mumbai: Raise a complaint with BMC if hospitals overcharge you

Amid reports of some private hospitals overcharging Covid-19 patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked Mumbaikars to report such cases to the civic body.

The Maharashtra government has capped COVID-19 treatment charges. According to a state government order, charges for a COVID-19 patient in the general isolation ward cannot exceed ₹4,000 a day, the maximum charge for an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is capped at ₹7,500 a day, and for ventilators it is ₹9,000 a day.

BMC had last month appointed auditors for various private hospitals after receiving complaints of overcharging by some facilities for coronavirus treatment. Since then, the auditors have settled 134 complaints pertaining to 26 private hospitals and bill amounts have been collectively reduced by ₹23.42 lakh, the BMC said in a statement.

The total amount charged from all the complainants was ₹1,61,88,819. After the audit of these bills, the amount was reduced to ₹1,38,46,705, it said.

To ensure private hospitals charge bills as per the government rates, the BMC said it has appointed two auditors for every private hospital, and also made available to the public some e-mail IDs for registering complaints.

