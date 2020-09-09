Covid 19: India crosses tally of 44 lakh, registers over 90,000 cases in 24 hrs

The total tally of covid-19 cases in India crossed 44 lakhs on Wednesday with over 90,000 cases recorded in last 24 hours and the toll neared 75,000.

According to the union health ministry, the total number of active cases in the country stands at 8,97,394 as on date. Maharashtra is leading this tally with more than 2,40,000 whereas Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh follow with more than 96,000 each. Five States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 61% of the total active cases, the government said. A total of 1,115 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported 380 deaths followed by Karnataka with 146 deaths, whereas Tamil Nadu has logged 87 deaths, the union health ministry said.

India has so far cumulatively conducted 5.18 crore covid-19 tests with more than 11.5 lakh covid-19 samples tested in the last 24 hours. India’s Tests Per Million (TPM) is currently at 37,539. The total number of recovered patients in a single day has surged to a record 74,894. As the fatality rate stood at 1.69% on Wednesday, the total number of recoveries also touched 33,98,844 taking the Recovery Rate to 77.77%. The total number of recoveries on a weekly basis has increased from 1,53,118 during the third week of July to 4,84,068 in the first week of September 2020, the union health ministry said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday digitally attended the73rd session of WHO South East Asia Region. The 73rd session is being hosted by the Government of Thailand (from Bangkok) while the previous session was held in New Delhi.

The health leaders emphasising on greater investments for strengthening health systems and continued efforts and collaboration for combating covid-19 pandemic.

“The covid-19 pandemic pandemic has also taught us how important it is to protect our precious health gains. In order to protect our health gains, we must continuously invest in health. Our Region needs to invest more and more in public healthcare and build a robust health delivery system," said Harsh Vardhan while opening the proceedings as Chair of the previous year’s Session.

