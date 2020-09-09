Covid 19: India crosses tally of 44 lakh, registers over 90,000 cases in 24 hrs

India has so far cumulatively conducted 5.18 crore covid-19 tests with more than 11.5 lakh covid-19 samples tested in the last 24 hours. India’s Tests Per Million (TPM) is currently at 37,539. The total number of recovered patients in a single day has surged to a record 74,894. As the fatality rate stood at 1.69% on Wednesday, the total number of recoveries also touched 33,98,844 taking the Recovery Rate to 77.77%. The total number of recoveries on a weekly basis has increased from 1,53,118 during the third week of July to 4,84,068 in the first week of September 2020, the union health ministry said in the statement.