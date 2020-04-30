MUMBAI: Demand for gold in India fell 36% year-on-year to 101.9 tonnes in January-March due to economic uncertainties and nationwide lockdown amid the covid-19 pandemic. According to the World Gold Council’s Gold Demand Trends report on Thursday, the demand value of the yellow metal fell 20% to ₹37,580 crore during the quarter.

Gold jewellery demand in India fell 41% during the March quarter to an 11-year low of 73.9 tonnes amid higher domestic prices, a depreciating currency and softer economic growth.

Although demand rose during the wedding season early in the quarter, a sharp increase in local gold prices from mid-February made buyers hold back purchases. As the lockdown came into effect later in the quarter, demand slumped 60-80% in March.

World Gold Council expects gold demand to worsen in April-June as lockdowns remains in place until May, at least. “This will impact gold demand during the key buying festival of Akshaya Tritiya, as well as wedding-related purchases. Although some branded retailers have reported increased interest in their online platforms, logistical issues imposed by lockdown measures have made it difficult to fulfil the orders they generate," said World Gold Council.

Average gold price in India was at ₹41,124 per 10 gram in January-March, 26.6% higher year-on-year. A weaker rupee, combined with a rising dollar gold price, pushed local gold price to an all-time high of ₹44,315 per 10g in March.

Sharp investment inflows helped push gold price in US dollar terms to an eight-year high. Consequently, demand in value terms touched $55 billion – the highest since the second quarter of 2013. Gold price reached a new record high in Indian rupee terms and Turkish lira, among others. The pandemic slashed jewellery demand as global governments imposed lockdown measures. Demand fell to previously unseen lows, led by a 65% decline in China – the largest jewellery consumer and the first market to succumb to the outbreak.

China’s Q1 jewellery demand slipped to its lowest in more than 13 years, down 65% YoY to 64 tonnes due to covid-19 outbreak.

Globally, total gold demand grew marginally to 1,083.8 tonnes, up 1% year-on-year as covid-19 outbreak, which swept the globe during the first quarter, was the single biggest factor influencing gold demand.

As the scale of the pandemic – and its potential economic impact – started to emerge, investors sought safe-haven assets with gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) attracting huge inflows of 298 tonnes, pushing global holdings in these products to a new record high of 3,185 tonnes in March quarter, said World Gold Council. Q1 inflows into gold-backed ETFs saw a seven-fold year-on-year increase amid global uncertainty and financial market volatility.

Global central banks continued to buy gold in significant quantities, although at a lower rate compared to the same period last year. In March quarter, global central banks purchased 145 tonnes of the yellow metal, down 8% YoY. The virus also caused disruption to gold supply as mine production fell to a five-year low of 795.8 tonnes, down 3% YoY.

“Gold demand will continue to feel the effects of covid-19 for the rest of 2020. In particular, the divergence between investment in gold-backed ETFs and consumers via jewellery will likely continue until there is greater economic and market certainty," Louise Street, Market Intelligence at the World Gold Council said.





