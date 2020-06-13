Covid-19: India has over 3 lakh cases, but recovery rate is almost 50%

India's Covid-19 tally on Saturday witnessed its highest-ever single-day spike of 11,458 cases but the recovery rate among the patients is almost 50%, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

During the last 24 hours, a total of 7,135 Covid-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,54,329 patients have been cured of Covid-19. The recovery rate is 49.95%.

Currently, there are 1,45,779 active cases across the country and all are under active medical supervision, the ministry said.

A total of 386 deaths have been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, while the death toll mounted to 8,884.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 1,01,141. Tamil Nadu's coronavirus count stands at 40,698 while cases in Delhi reached 36,824.

There are 885 Covid-19 testing labs in the country at the moment, of which 642 are government ones and 243 are private ones.

In the last 24 hours, 1,43,737 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 55,07,182, said the ministry.

The ministry has issued an updated clinical management protocol for COVID-19 which can be accessed here.

"The new protocol provides for the management of Covid-19 cases based on the clinical severity of mild, moderate or severe. Infection prevention and control practices have also been specified according to the three stages of severity. These guidelines also specify investigational therapies for a defined subgroup of patients. However, an informed and shared decision making is essential before prescribing any of these therapies," the ministry said.

