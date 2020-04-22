Covid-19: India, Ireland to strengthen partnership to combat pandemic

NEW DELHI: India and Ireland on Wednesday decided to to leverage their strengths in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic that has now infected more than 2.6 million people and caused the deaths of more than 180,000 across the globe.

The decision was taken during a telephone conversation between prime minister Narendra Modi and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, a statement from the Indian side said. The conversation with Varadkar is among the high level contacts Modi has had in recent weeks with world leaders ranging from US President Donald Trump to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Prime Minister Varadkar appreciated the role being played by Indian origin doctors and nurses in fighting the infection in Ireland. Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Varadkar for the care and support being extended to the Indian citizens present in Ireland, and promised to similarly facilitate Irish citizens in India," the statement said.

“The two leaders agreed that India and Ireland can leverage their strengths in the pharmaceutical and medical fields to contribute to the global fight against the pandemic. They also deliberated on the potential for strengthening India’s cooperation with Ireland, as well as with the EU, in the post-COVID context," it said.

“The leaders agreed to remain in touch and consult each other on the evolving dimensions of the crisis," it added.