Covid-19 Live Updates: Nationwide mock drills to check preparedness

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:29 AM IST Livemint
Health workers check the oxygen cylinder during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness at C V Raman Government hospital in Bengaluru

  • Union Health Ministry is conducting nationwide mock drills to check preparedness of public and private health facilities amid spike in cases of Covid-19 virus

With the cases of Covid-19 rising rapidly in the country, the Union Health Ministry has decided to conduct a nationwide mock drill on 10 and 11 April to check the preparedness of both public and private health facilities to deal with booming cases of the virus.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will oversee the mock drills in AIIMS, Jhajjar and he requested the state health ministers to oversee the Covid mock drills in the respective states.

10 Apr 2023, 10:29 AM IST Kerala health communique ahead of Covid-19 mock drills 

“If there are elderly people or people with lifestyle diseases at home, a mask is mandatory for others too. The mask has been made mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and people with lifestyle diseases," explained an official communique from the Kerala government.

10 Apr 2023, 10:13 AM IST Covid-19 preparedness drill at AIIMS Jhajjar

10 Apr 2023, 09:59 AM IST Covid 19: Active caseload rises to 35,199

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 5,880 new cases of Covid-19 virus and the active caseload in the country has reached 35,199

10 Apr 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspects mock drill for emergency response: Watch

10 Apr 2023, 09:52 AM IST Nationwide mock drill to check Covid 19 preparedness in hospitals 

On 10 and 11 April, all the public and private health facilities will undergo emergency mock drills to check the preparedness against the sudden rise in cases of Covid 19

