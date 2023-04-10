Covid-19 Live Updates: Nationwide mock drills to check preparedness
- Union Health Ministry is conducting nationwide mock drills to check preparedness of public and private health facilities amid spike in cases of Covid-19 virus
With the cases of Covid-19 rising rapidly in the country, the Union Health Ministry has decided to conduct a nationwide mock drill on 10 and 11 April to check the preparedness of both public and private health facilities to deal with booming cases of the virus.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will oversee the mock drills in AIIMS, Jhajjar and he requested the state health ministers to oversee the Covid mock drills in the respective states.
“If there are elderly people or people with lifestyle diseases at home, a mask is mandatory for others too. The mask has been made mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and people with lifestyle diseases," explained an official communique from the Kerala government.
In the last 24 hours, India has reported 5,880 new cases of Covid-19 virus and the active caseload in the country has reached 35,199
On 10 and 11 April, all the public and private health facilities will undergo emergency mock drills to check the preparedness against the sudden rise in cases of Covid 19
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!