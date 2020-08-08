India's COVID-19 tally reached 20,88,61 today, with 61,537 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 13,78,105 including 48,901 in past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. There are 6,19,088 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently while the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has gone up to 67.62%.

This is the ninth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

933 patients succumbed to coronavirus infection in past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 42,518.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,33,87,171 samples have been tested till August 7 with 5,98,778 samples being tested on Friday.

The gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise. On 10th June 2020, for the first time, the total number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases with a difference of 1,573. This has now increased to 7,32,835.

Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases and deaths across the world, Russia has been pushing extensively for a Covid-19 vaccine for quite some time now.

Following that, the country will register its first vaccine against the coronavirus on 12 August, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said on Friday, according to a report.

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday said the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide at-risk funding of $150 million to manufacture 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for India and low-and-middle income countries.

