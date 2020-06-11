Covid-19: India not in community transmission stage, says ICMR amid rising cases

With the country dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak and the daily spikes in the Covid-19 count, the government today said that India is "not in a community transmission" so far.

Speaking at the Union Health Ministry pres conference today, Indian Council of Medical Research DG, Prof (Dr.) Balram Bhargava said, "India is such a large country and prevalence is very low. India is not in community transmission."

The statement came after ICMR informed that 0.73% of population in 83 districts where sero-survey was conducted, had evidence of past exposure to coronavirus infection.

Moreover, Dr Bhargava also said that "lockdown measures were successful in keeping it low and preventing rapid spread." The lockdown and the containment measures helped to keep the virus in check, he added.

However, as per sero-survey, "large proportion of population still susceptible to Covid-19," added ICMR.

"We have to continue testing and tracing, keep up effective surveillance, implement Covid-19 containment strategies. We cannot lower guard," said Dr Bhargava.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 recovery rate showed an improvement amid the novel coronavirus cases rising in the country.

The recovery rate now stands at 49.21% as against 48.37% on Wednesday. Moreover, the number of patients recovered presently exceeds the number of active patients, the health ministry stated.

India's mortality per lakh population is 0.59, which is also among lowest in world, added the ICMR.

Covid-19 cases in India, however, continued to rise as 9,996 fresh cases were reported in last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day jump in cases since the outbreak. With this, India's coronavirus tally surged past 2.86 lakh and the death toll has reached 8,102 after 357— highest number of deaths in a single day — more fatalities were reported, according to the health ministry data.

