Home >News >India >Covid-19: India records highest-ever cases in a day, new peak in testing numbers
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease

Covid-19: India records highest-ever cases in a day, new peak in testing numbers

1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Staff Writer

The COVID19 tally in the country rises to 28,36,926 including 6,86,395 active cases

The highest-ever increase of 69,652 covid-19 positive cases, and 977 deaths were reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 tally in the country rises to 28,36,926 including 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured/discharged/migrated & 53,866 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 58,794 patients were cured in last 24 hours.

India scaled a new peak in daily testing as more than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, informed Union Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The Ministry further stated that the positivity rate has come down to below 8%.

"India scales a new peak in daily testing. More than 9 lakh COVID19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate comes down below 8 per cent," the Ministry tweeted.

In pursuance of the "Test, Track and Treat" strategy, India is geared up to reach the testing capacity of 10 lakh tests per day.

India has registered over 60,000 recoveries in the preceding 24 hours, which was the highest number of recoveries from the deadly virus in a single day.

