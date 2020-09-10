Covid-19: India records highest single-day spike of more than 95,000 infections

NEW DELHI : India saw a record single-day spike of 95,735 infections and 1,172 deaths taking India's covid-19 caseload past 44 lakh.

The number of fatalities from covid-19 crossed the 75,000 mark with 1,172 deaths in the past 24 hours and taking the total to 75,062, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total cases mounted to 44,65,863, the ministry data updated

The fatality rate has dropped to 1.68 per cent while the recovery rate was at 77.74 per cent.

There are 9,19,018 active cases in the country which comprise 20.58 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, it went past 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state. The state has reported 23,816 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 9,67,349. There are 2,52,734 active cases, 6,86,462 recoveries and 27,787 fatalities, as per the State Health Department.

In Andhra Pradesh, the cumulative count of coronavirus cases stands at 5,27,512 with 97,271 active cases, 4,25,607 recoveries and 4,634 fatalities. While Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 4,039 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected individuals in the national capital to 2,01,174 on Wednesday.

According to ICMR, a total of 5,29,34,433 samples have been tested up to September 9 with 11,29,756 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 1,172 new deaths included 380 from Maharashtra, 128 from Karnataka, 74 from Andhra Pradesh, 71 from Punjab, 70 from Chhattisgarh, 65 each from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 53 from West Bengal and 31 from Madhya Pradesh.

The total 75,062 deaths included 27,787 from Maharashtra, 8,090 from Tamil Nadu, 6,808 from Karnataka, 4,638 in Delhi, 4,634 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,112 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,730 in West Bengal, 3,149 in Gujarat and 2,061 in Punjab, 1,640 from Madhya Pradesh, 1,178 from Rajasthan and 927 from Telangana.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," it said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to verification and reconciliation.

*With inputs from agencies

