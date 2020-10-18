Covid-19: India registers 61,871 new cases, 1033 deaths and 72,614 recoveries

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 74 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 65 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.78%, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,14,031 with the virus claiming 1033 lives in a day, while the infection tally mounted to 74,94,552 with 61,871 new cases being reporte,according to the data by Health Ministry.

The active cases of coronavirus infection dropped below eight lakh for the first time in one-and-half months, the ministry said.

India stood second behind the US in terms of active cases of COVID-19 as well total caseload, according to Worldometer.

As India has scaled up its COVID-19 testing capacity from one in January to over 9.32 crore at present, the positivity rate has fallen below 8 per cent, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

"India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8 per cent," the Ministry tweeted.

The MoHFW further said that very comprehensive testing has thus worked as a highly effective tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. It also leads to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases, and eventual low fatality rate.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday increased to 15,86,321 with 10,259 new cases, said a health official.The state also reported 250 deaths, taking its death toll to 41,965, he said.

A total of 14,238 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 13,58,606.

Kerala's COVID-19 cases soared to 9,016 on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,32,228 as the toll touched 1,139with 26 more fatalities, In the last 24 hours,52,067 samples were tested and 7,991 returned negative, taking the recoveries so far to 2,36,989, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

With 2,880 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of Uttar Pradesh climbed to 4,52,660 on Saturday.

A total of 4,11,611 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment, including 3,528 in the last 24 hours, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

