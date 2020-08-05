India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,08,254 today, with 52,779 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 12,82,215 including 51,706 in past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. There are 5,86,244 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently while the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has gone up to 66.31%.

This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

857 patients succumbed to coronavirus infection in past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 39,795.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,14,84,402 samples have been tested till August 4 with 6,19,652 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise. On 10th June 2020, for the first time, the total number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases with a difference of 1,573. This has now increased to 6,44,211.

Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (4,57,956), Tamil Nadu (268,285), Andhra Pradesh (1,76,333), Karnataka (1,45,830) and Delhi (1,39,156).

As scientists across the globe are rushing to find a safe and effective vaccine for the novel coronavirus, India has three vaccine candidates which are in different phases of the clinical study, top ICMR scientist (Prof) Balram Bhargava informed on Tuesday. "So at the present moment, we have three Indian vaccine candidates which are in different phases of a clinical study. Studies for Phase 1 and 2 are to determine the safety and very early efficacy."

