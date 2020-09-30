Covid-19: India's active caseload only 15.1% of total positive cases, says govt

New Delhi: India on Wednesday too sustained the steady trend of steadily declining active cases as a percentage of the total positive cases, said government. Presently the active cases form only 15.11% of the total positive cases of the country, standing at 9,40,441.

76% of total number of active cases are in ten most affected states, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

From 33.32% on 1 August to 15.11% on 30 September, the active cases have less than halved in two months.

"The continuous upward trajectory of India’s recovery rate has touched 83.33% today. 86,428 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours," said the ministry.

The total number of recovered cases stand at 51,87,825 . The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 42 lakh (42,47,384). With increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening.

With the decreasing active caseload in the country, the number of active patients has been sustained below 10 lakh since 22 September.

India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 62 lakh on Wednesday with 80,472 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people recuperating from the disease surged to 51,87,825 pushing the recovery rate to 83.33%.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 62,25,763, while the death toll climbed to 97,497 with 1,179 people succumbing to the disease in a day.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to COVID-19 stands at 1.57 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulatively 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested for detection of coronavirus infection up to September 29 with 10,86,688 samples being tested on Tuesday.

More than 36% of latest fatalities reported are from Maharashtra. The latest fatalities include 430 from Maharashtra, 136 from Karnataka, 75 from Punjab, 70 from Tamil Nadu, 63 from Uttar Pradesh, 62 from West Bengal, 48 from Delhi, 39 each from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and 35 from Andhra Pradesh.

Total 97,497 deaths reported so far in the country includes 36,181 from Maharashtra followed by 9,453 from Tamil Nadu, 8,777 from Karnataka, 5,780 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,715 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,320 from Delhi, 4,899 from West Bengal, 3,439 from Gujarat, 3,359 from Punjab and 2,281 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Government said more than 76% of the active cases are concentrated in 10 states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka , Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Maharashtra contributes maximum with more than 2,60,000 active cases.

14 states/Ts have less than 5,000 active cases.

10 states/UTs contribute to 78% of the total recovered cases. Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 10,00,000 recoveries followed by Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,00,000 cases. (430 deaths).

