New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, India has sustained the steady trend of active cases being lower than the 10 lakh mark for 11th consecutive day, said government on Friday.

The number of active cases today is 9,42,217.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in the last 24 hour.

View Full Image (Photo: PIB)

The total cases include 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated and 99,773 deaths.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,59,440 active cases, 11,04,426 cured and discharged cases and 37,056 deaths.

Karnataka with 1,10,431 active cases is the next on the list. While 4,92,412 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,994 lives so far.

"With a very high number of COVID patients recovering every single day, India’s steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries also continues.78,877 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. This has resulted in continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is currently pegged at 83.70%," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"India’s total recoveries are 53,52,078 today. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. With this, India continues to maintain its global position of being the country with maximum number of recovered COVID patients in the world," the ministry further said.

76.62% of the active cases are in 10 States/UTs.

As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.74% to the positive caseload of the country. Maharashtra is leading the States’ tally with more than 2.5 lakh cases. Karnataka follows with more than 1 lakh cases.

14 States & UTs in the country have less than 5,000 active cases.

A total of 81,484 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

78.07% of the new cases are concentrated in ten States/UTs. Maharashtra contributed more than 16,000 to the new cases. Karnataka has contributed around 10,000 cases and Kerala follows with more than 8,000.

1,095 deaths have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

83.37% of these are reported from 10 States and UTs.

36% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 394 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 130 deaths.

A total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to October 1. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated