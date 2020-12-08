Covid-19: India's active cases reach 3.83 lakh, fall under the 4% mark

India reported a decline in the total number of active Covid-19 cases falling below the 4% mark of the total infections reported so far.

The active cases have declined to 3.83 lakh with the total positive cases standing at 3,83,866. This comprises of 3.96% of the total number of cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

A high number of COVID-19 patients are recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of registering a dip in active cases continues, the ministry said.

There has been an improvement in the number of new recoveries that have exceeded the number of cases recorded daily. With 91,78,946 total recovered cases in country, the recovery rate now stand at 94.59%.

Out of this, ten states and Union Territories (UTs) contribute 76.31% of the total recovered cases. Among these, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Covid recoveries at 7,345. Kerala and Delhi have reported 4,705 and 3,818 new recoveries respectively, in the last 24 hours.

75.58% of deaths have been reported from ten states and UTs in the 385 case fatalities that have been reported in the last 24 hours. Delhi has contributed with 16.36% of those fatalities with 62 new deaths. The fatality count recorded in West Bengal has reached 48 while Maharashtra reported 40 new deaths in the state.

The ten states and UTs have contributed 72.5% of the total new Covid cases in the country with Kerala reporting the maximum number of cases in the last 24 hours at 3,272.

Followed by this is Maharashtra reporting 3,075 new cases and West Bengal has recorded a total of 2,214 new cases in the last 24 hours.

"India has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against COVID. The new confirmed cases in a span of 24 hours have fallen below 27,000 (26,567) for the first time after nearly 5 months," the ministry said.

