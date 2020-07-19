New Delhi: The focused efforts of Centre and State/UT governments on efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have ensured that India’s Case Fatality Rate has fallen below 2.5%, the government said on Sunday.

"With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped. The Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.49%. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The ministry further said that many states have conducted the population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities.

"This, with the help of technological solutions like mobile apps, has ensured keeping the high-risk population under continuous observation, thus aiding early identification, timely clinical treatment and reducing fatalities," the ministry further said.

India saw a record single-day jump of 38,902 Covid-19 cases pushing its tally to 10,77,618 on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries increased to 6,77,422.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 26,816 with 543 more fatalities even as 23,672 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest so far in a day.

The Ministry of Health said the 11 most Covid-19 affected countries in the world --the US, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, the UK, Iran, Pakistan, Spain --together reported 8 times more cases and 14 times more deaths than India.

"At the ground level, frontline health workers like ASHAs and ANMs have done a commendable job of managing the migrant population and to enhance awareness at the community level. As a result, there are 29 States and UTs with CFR lower than the India average. 5 states and UTs have a CFR of Zero. 14 states and UTs have a CFR of less than 1%. This shows commendable work done by Public Health Apparatus of the country," the ministry said

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated