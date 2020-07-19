"At the ground level, frontline health workers like ASHAs and ANMs have done a commendable job of managing the migrant population and to enhance awareness at the community level. As a result, there are 29 States and UTs with CFR lower than the India average. 5 states and UTs have a CFR of Zero. 14 states and UTs have a CFR of less than 1%. This shows commendable work done by Public Health Apparatus of the country," the ministry said