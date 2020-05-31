NEW DELHI: India’s largest whole pharmaceutical market at Bhagirath Place in Delhi will remain shut till Thursday after at least 12 cases of the novel coronavirus infection were confirmed among traders there.

"There are around 12 cases found in the market. Five cases were found in the market in the two days ago, but before that also, one or two cases continued to be confirmed since the first two cases were found around May 22. So we decided to shut down the market till June 4," Delhi Drug Traders Association general secretary Ashish Grover told Mint.

The market is situated in Bhagirath Palace in the Chandni Chowk area with almost 600 wholesale drug shops. According to Grover, the market supplies drugs to a number of states in north India like Rajasthan and Punjab, among others, and generates around ₹200 crore in revenue per month in normal times.

However, due to the lockdown to curb the covid-19, sales have declined to about a third and will likely take a further hit going ahead, Grover said.

Unlike other products, pharmaceuticals are categorised as essentials and therefore the market had remained open even during the lockdown.

Grover said the association is in talks with local authorities for sanitisation and is awaiting instructions from the district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate about the way forward.

Delhi has 18,549 cases of covid-19 patients, of which 8,075 had recovered and 416 died, according to data from the state government. Cases in India have crossed 180,000, of which half are undergoing treatment.

