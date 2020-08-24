Covid-19: India's recovery rate is nearly 75%

"The constantly increasing recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country. The active cases have reduced and currently comprise only 23.24 per cent of the total positive cases. This has also resulted in a gradually falling mortality rate. Currently, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is one of the lowest globally which is at 1.86 per cent. It has been made possible because by comprehensive and sustained effectiveness of the Centre's policy of testing, aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently," stated the health ministry.