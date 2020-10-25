Covid-19: India's recovery rate touches 90% as active cases continue to fall

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 7,8,64,811 with 50,129 fresh cases in a day, while 70,78,123 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 90.00% on Sunday, the Union health ministry said.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 7,8,64,811 and the death toll to 1,18,534, with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 578 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry data on Sunday showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51%.

There are 6,68,154 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.50% of the total caseload, the ministry data said.

According to ICMR, a total 10,25,23,469 samples tested for covid-19 up to 24 October. Of these, 11,40,905 samples were tested yesterday.

The country's infection tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

Kerala on Saturday reported 8,253 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 3,73,148, while 25 fatalities pushed the toll to 1,306.

Out of the new cases today, 7,084 people contracted the virus through contacts, 163 came from outside the state, while the source of infection of 939 patients was not known, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday increased to 16,38,961 with 6,417 new cases, said a state health official.

The state also reported 137 deaths, taking the death toll to 43,152, he said.

The coronavirus tally in Wst Bengal rose to 3,45,574 after 4,148 people tested positive for the disease, while 59 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,427, it said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 4,116 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in 35 days, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 6,225, according to a Delhi government bulletin.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via