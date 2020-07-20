New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, operated by Isro, and situated in Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) , said on Monday it will be functioning with skeletal staff with immediate effect.

The move to impose lockdown until further orders was necessitated to avoid further transmissions and to complete contact tracing of primary and secondary contacts of detected Covid-19 positive cases, India's rocket launching station said in a statement.

"All the employees except essential services shall work from home and should be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times and shall attend the duties on requirement," the Centre said in a statement.

Sriharikota reported another Covid-19 case on Sunday after a lady nurse, who returned from outstation, tested positive for the virus, prompting Satish Dhawan Space Centre to expand screening.

A lady nurse, who was under mandatory home quarantine having returned from outstation, has tested positive. According to Covid-19 task force team, the infected employee is a resident of staff quarters in Phase-2 colony inside Sriharikota, said local media reports.

On 18 July, Sriharikota saw its first Covid-19 cases as two of its employees along with their family members tested positive for the deadly virus. They have all been shifted to a hospital in Nellore.

So far, the caseload in Nellore district has reached 2,386 with 1,563 active cases.

Sriharikota Range was renamed in 2002 after ISRO's former chairman Satish Dhawan.

