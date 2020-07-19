Covid-19: India's tests per million people close to 10,000, says govt

India's number of Covid-19 tests per million population are nearly 10,000, the government said on Sunday.

With total of 1,37,91,869 samples tested so far coronavirus the testing per million (TPM) for India has reached 9994.1, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"The Rapid Antigen Point of Care (POC) Test coupled with the facilitation of widespread gold-standard RT-PCR based testing by States/UTs has resulted in a surge in the number of samples tested. 3,58,127 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

There are currently 1,262 Covid-19 testing labs in the country, including 889 labs in the government sector and 373 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 648 (Govt: 397 + Private: 251)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 510 (Govt: 455 + Private: 55)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 104 (Govt: 37 + Private: 67)

The last 24 hours saw a sharp increase of 23,672 Covid-19 patients recovering. The gap between recovered patients and active Covid-19 cases has further increased to 3,04,043. The total number of recovered cases is 6,77,422. The recovery rate as of now is at 62.86%.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated