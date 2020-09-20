Covid-19: India’s total recoveries cross 43 lakh; over 94,000 in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India has reported high Covid-19 recoveries of more than 94,000 for two successive days, said government on Sunday.

"94,612 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. With this, the total number of recoveries has crossed 43 lakh (43,03,043). This has resulted in the Recovery Rate touching 79.68%," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in an official statement.

60% of the new recovered cases are being reported from five states, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 23,000 new cases of recovered patients. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh both have contributed more than 10,000 to the single day recoveries.

View Full Image (Photo: PIB)

A total of 92,605 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

52% of the new cases are concentrated in five states. These are also the states contributing maximum to the new recoveries. Maharashtra contributed more than 20,000 (22.16%) to the new cases. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka both have contributed more than 8,000.

View Full Image (Photo: PIB)

1,133 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

37% of deaths reported yesterday were from Maharashtra with 425 deaths followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 114 and 84 deaths, respectively.

India has tested a record 12 lakh samples for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

So far, as many as 6.37 crore samples have been tested across the country.

"India scales another peak. In last 24 hours, 12 lakh tests were conducted across the country which is an all-time record high. Total COVID-19 tests more than 6.37 crore," the Ministry tweeted.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated and 86,752 deaths.

