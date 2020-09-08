Covid-19: India scales a new peak as total number of tests cross 5 crore-mark

New Delhi: India's cumulative tests for detection of Covid-19 surpassed 5 crore-mark, while tests per million witnessed a rise from 6,396 on July 1 to 36,703 as on date, said Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Recording over 90,000 new cases for two days in a row, India's Covid-19 tally rose by 75,809 in the last 24 hours to reach 42,80,422 on Tuesday, while a record 1,133 fatalities took the death toll to 72,775, the Union health ministry data showed.

During the same period, the number of recoveries surged to 33,23,950 pushing the recovery rate to 77.65 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday.

"India has come a long way from conducting just one test from the lab at National Institute of Virology, Pune in January 2020 to 5,06,50,128 today. 10,98,621 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours testifying the enlarged testing capacity in the country.," the ministry said in an official release.

The average daily tests conducted (week wise) have been demonstrating a consistent increase. This has registered a 3.2 times expansion from third week of July (3,26,971) to first week of September (10,46,470).

View Full Image (Photo: PIB)

In its Guidance Note on “Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19", WHO has advised countries to conduct 140 tests per day per million population for comprehensive surveillance for suspect cases. The average week-on-week data for India shows a rising improvement on this front.

View Full Image (Photo: PIB)

Expanding network of diagnostic labs has given a boost to Tests per Million. The TPM have seen a sharp rise from 6,396 on 1st of July to 36,703 as of today. The testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1,668 labs in the country; 1,035 labs in the government sector and 633 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 846 (Govt: 467 + Private: 379)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 700 (Govt: 534 + Private: 166)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 122 (Govt: 34 + Private: 88)

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.7 per cent.

According to the data, there are 8,83,697 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 20.65 per cent of the total caseload.

India's tally of coronavirus infection crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the number of tests conducted for detection of COVID-19 in India has reached 5,06,50,128 with 10,98,621 samples being tested on Monday.

Of the fresh deaths, 423 were reported from Maharashtra, 141 from Karnataka, 89 from Tamil Nadu, 70 from Andhra Pradesh, 61 from Punjab, 58 from West Bengal, 56 from Uttar Pradesh, 32 from Delhi, 23 from Haryana, 17 each from Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, 15 each from Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, 14 from Rajasthan and 13 from Jharkhand.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.





